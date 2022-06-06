'Vikram Vedha' Makers State Reasons Behind Casting Hrithik Roshan; 'He Gets The Soul...'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is all set to don a police uniform for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The actor will co-star Saif Ali Khan, who is roped in to play the lead antagonist. While the film is currently months away from its release, its writer-directors Pushkar and Gayathri recently stated some reasons behind casting Roshan in the lead role.

Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The Tamil film was written and helmed by husband and wife Pushkar and Gayathri, which five years later became their ticket to Bollywood. In a recent interview with PTI, the writer-driector couple opened up how Hrithik Roshan was on their mind to play the lead as the Hindi remake was announced.

During the conversation, Gayathri revealed how Hrithik Roshan was the first actor who called them to appreciate the 2017 film. Sh added how apart from being a talented actor, Hrithik Roshan gets the "depth and soul" of Vikram Vedha. Gayathri further mentioned how Hrithik Roshan works towards making the movie better and called him a "down to earth" star.

Gayathri said, "“Hrithik was the first actor to call us after the film’s release [in 2017] to appreciate it. He gets the depth and soul of Vikram Vedha. He is a talented actor, and it has been incredible [so far]." "There is no ego [involved] even if we don’t agree on the same thing. Even when he needs clarifications, it is never about [being] the star of the [film]. It is about the story of the film. He is extremely down to earth," she added.

The makers of the upcoming film were last filming in Lucknow and have now shifter to Abu Dhabi. Taking about the shift, Gayathri said, "We shot a few chunks of the film in Abu Dhabi, for which we built interiors and markets that [resemble the streets of] Lucknow."

More about Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 2017 Tamil film. The movie is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 30, 2022.

