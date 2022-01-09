'Vikram Vedha' Makers To Unveil Hrithik Roshan's First Glimpse From Film On His Birthday

Fans have been super excited about Hrithik Roshan's next film Vikram Vedha ever since it was announced. The first look of the actor from the film will be unveiled on his birthday, which is on January 10. The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Vedha in the upcoming film.

Hrithik Roshan's first look from Vikram Vedha to be out soon

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Sunday and shared some exciting news for Hrithik Roshan's fans. He announced that the first glimpse of the actor's character on screen would be released on the occasion of his birthday, on January 10. He wrote, "'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK FIRST LOOK TOMORROW... Team #VikramVedha will unveil #FirstLook of #HrithikRoshan as #Vedha tomorrow, on his birthday... Costars #SaifAliKhan and #RadhikaApte... Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who directed the original #Tamil film. #VedhaFirstLook."

The upcoming film was recently in the news after Hrithik Roshan pampered the action team of his upcoming film with some stunning pairs of shoes. One of the stuntmen headed to social media and shared a picture of the action team and called the goodies the 'perfect gift' as he thanked the actor for his kind gesture.

Scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, fans await the first look of the Bollywood star from the much-awaited film. The film will be the remake of a 2017 Tamil film by the same name which saw R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It will also be helmed by the makers of the Tamil original, Pushkar and Gayathri. The Vikram Vedha Hindi remake will see Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the pivotal role alongside Hrithik Roshan. The 2017 film was all about a hard-headed policeman, played by Madhavan, who was on a mission to catch a gangster, played by Sethupathi.

Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen opposite Anil Kapoor as he gears up to take on a role in Fighter. The project is touted to be the country's first-ever aerial action film. Producer Ajit Andhare had earlier spoken to ANI and revealed that Tom Cruise's Top Gun was the inspiration for the film.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan