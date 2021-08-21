'Vikram Vedha' Remake To Star Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan In Intense Standoff In Serbia

Bollywood is buzzing with excitement after the announcement of Hrithik Roshan teaming up with Saif Ali Khan after 19 years, for South movie Vikram Vedha's Bollywood adaptation. The high-budgeted movie will be shot in scenic locations overseas and include some intense high octane stunts. While the fans patiently await a release date for the movie, a new date has the internet in flames with the anticipation of seeing two of the biggest actors of Bollywood together.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in Serbia

Creating a major buzz in the film industry, the Hrithik and Saif-starrer action flick promises an intense face-off between the two. The forthcoming actioner was set to kick off shooting in Mumbai but due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus, the shooting was moved to European locations. According to a Mid-Day report, a source stated that the Vikram Vedha adaptation will shoot some of its scenes extensively in Serbia.

Hrithik and Saif along with the entire crew are scheduled to jet off to Serbia to film in a few local areas before heading out to Georgia to shoot a stint. The team will also, reportedly, shoot a couple of actions scenes in the international location. The shooting will, reportedly, commence in October.

More on the Bollywood adaptation of Vikram Vedha

Released on June 21, 2017, the Tamil actioner was directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, who will also direct its Bollywood adaptation. The movie followed the story of a hard-headed policeman named Vikram chasing Vedha who eventually surrenders himself. Vikram finds himself contemplating life after Vedha relays to him a story. The movie was produced by Y NOT Studios and featured some of the most renowned South actors like R Madhavan, portraying the role of Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi, playing the role of the gangster Vedha along with Prem Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, Shraddha Srinath and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles.

The Bollywood adaptation of the movie will mark Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 19 years since Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The movie will also feature Radhika Apte in a significant role. The action flick is slated for a release on 30th September 2022.

