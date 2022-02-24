'Vikram Vedha': Saif Ali Khan's 1st Look As Vikram Revealed; Hrithik Lauds 'finest' Actor

Weeks after fans witnessed Hrithik Roshan's first look as Vedha from Vikram Vedha , his co-star Saif Ali Khan's first glimpse from the film has also been revealed. Saif, who plays the role of Vikram in the remake of the Tamil action thriller, looks all things fierce as the character. The salt and pepper beard, perfectly chiselled physique and intense expressions made the actor look all ready to take on his enemies in the film.

Introducing his character, Hrithik heaped praises on Saif and called him one of the 'finest actors' and colleagues he has admired for years. For the uninitiated, Vikram Vedha comes as the remake of a 2017 Tamil film by the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 24, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor dropped Saif's first look and wrote, "विक्रम VIKRAM #vikramvedha. P.s :working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!." Take a look.

Fans couldn't control their excitement after witnessing Saif's avatar and dropped comments like "Great look", "woah", "awesome" among other things. Even Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared his picture and wrote, "Husband hotter than ever

Can’t wait for this one #VikramVedha releasing in cinema halls worldwide on September 30th, 2022."

The film is based on the famous folktale Vikram aur Betaal, and follows the police inspector Vikram, who's on a mission to kill a notorious gangster Vedha. The film has been helmed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and it is produced by Neeraj Pandey. It also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, among others in pivotal roles.

