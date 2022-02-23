'Vikram Vedha': Saif Ali Khan's First Look Promises 'storm' Ahead Of Its Launch On Feb 24

There are some films from South Indian languages that are gearing up for release in Bollywood. There is Jersey, which will be releasing on April 14, and Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey, which will hit the theaters on March 18. Among the films that are currently in the production stage is the Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha, which is the remake of a Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The makers had unveiled the first look of Hrithik's character Vedha on the occasion of the actor's birthday last month. Now, there is a piece of good news for the fans of Saif Ali Khan too. The makers are all set to unveil the first look of the latter's character Vikram on Thursday.

The makers took to social media to announce that the first look of Vikram would be unveiled on Thursday. The look could be something to watch out for if the words in the post, 'gear up for the storm' and 'much-awaited look' was anything to go by.

The first look of Hrithik from the film was intense, as he flaunted a heavy beard and had blood on his face and chest. He donned sunglasses and a kurta as a group of men looked on.

It'd be interesting to see if Saif's look would be in a similar fashion or something unexpected. Saif plays the role of a cop, like R Madhavan, did in the original, so it's possible there could be something indicative of it.

The shooting of the film had gone on floors in October last year.

The movie also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, among others. It's possible that the makers could unveil their looks one by one every month as the release date approaches. The action film on the theme of good versus evil has been scheduled to release on September 30, 2022.

The film is being directed by Pushkar & Gayatri, who had also directed the original. They were also the writers of the original.

The film has been produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.