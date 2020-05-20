Vikramaditya Motwane Joins Hands With LA-based Production Houses For An Adult Comedy-drama

The co-director of Netflix's first-ever Indian series Sacred Games, Vikramaditya Motwane has reportedly joined hands with the Los-Angeles based production houses for his upcoming series. The production banners, Legendary Global and Library Pictures will bankroll Motwane's upcoming untitled Hindi-language series. According to reports of an American media company, the yet-to-be-titled series will be a young adult dark comedy-drama.

Vikramaditya Motwane's next is co-financed by LA-based production houses

If the reports of the media company are to be believed, Vikramaditya Motwane is the Executive Producer, writer and director of his upcoming untitled series while the Bhavesh Joshi writer, Abhay Koranne has co-written the series with Motwane. The Sacred Games' director will produce the series under his banner Andolan. Both Legendary Global and Library Pictures neither revealed the title of the series nor its log-line. However, the only information revealed by the production houses is that the series will be a young adult dark comedy-drama.

In his statement to the same media company, Vikramaditya Motwane stated that the story of his upcoming series is extremely close to his heart and thus, he is looking forward to collectively creating an incredible experience for both local as well as global audiences. The series marks one among the many projects of Motwane's collaboration with Legendary Global. Launched in December last year, the production banner aims at developing, producing and financing premium scripted shows for the global market and is an investor in local-language production slates.

Vikramaditya Motwane is best known for his raw cutting films like 2017's Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao, 2013's Lootera starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, 2010's coming-of-age drama titled Udaan to name a few. His now-defunct production house called Phantom Films had earlier collaborated with the US-based production house, Blumhouse to produce India's first horror series titled Ghoul for Netflix, starring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul in the lead roles.

Motwane is all set for yet another upcoming digital project titled AK vs AK for Netflix, featuring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. The revenge drama will reportedly see both Anurag and Anil playing themselves in the film, navigating through the highs and lows of being a part of the showbiz. Previously, the film was titled AK vs SK, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, but the actor was later replaced by Anil Kapoor.

