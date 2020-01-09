The Debate
Vikramaditya Motwane Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Asks 'Where Are You, Bro?'

Bollywood News

Vikramaditya Motwane, known for taking political stances took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned his irrelevance in the political scenario.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane has been among the most outspoken celebrities in the film industry. Best known for his work in the Netflix series, Sacred Games, the director is often known for taking political stances. In a recent tweet, Motwane took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his post claiming that the Union government's policies have led to a weakening of PSUs. 

 

READ:  Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi Salutes Trade Unions, Calls Centre 'anti-people & Anti-labour'

Motwane takes a dig 

Questioning the Congress leader, Motwane wrote, "Where are you, bro?". The film director's reaction could be to pinpoint Gandhi's irrelevance as far as the political scenario is concerned (at the moment). In an anti-CAA rally organized by his party in Guwahati, twelve days ago, the former party President left the crowd disappointed, as he addressed the rally for a brief period of fifteen minutes and further missed the core issue to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

READ: Vikramaditya Motwane Blasts Sandeep Vanga Over Hyderabad Case, Uses Kabir Singh Reference

Prior to this, National Award-winning filmmaker, Hansal Mehta who is often known to take political stances, urged the Wayanad Member of Parliament to keep silent or rather go to Seoul, Tokyo or Busan, allegedly a reference to the politician’s recent comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Shahid director also advised him to be away from the citizens of the country, stating that they had ‘woken up’ and did not need him anymore. 

READ:  We're Responsible Filmmakers: Vikramaditya Motwane On Political Commentary In 'Sacred Games 2'

READ:  Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix Green-lights Anurag Kashyap, Motwane And Varun Grover For Hit Show Amid #MeToo Controversy

 

 

