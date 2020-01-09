Vikramaditya Motwane Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Asks 'Where Are You, Bro?'

Vikramaditya Motwane has been among the most outspoken celebrities in the film industry. Best known for his work in the Netflix series, Sacred Games, the director is often known for taking political stances. In a recent tweet, Motwane took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his post claiming that the Union government's policies have led to a weakening of PSUs.

The Modi-Shah Govt’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends.



Today, over 25 crore 🇮🇳workers have called for #BharatBandh2020 in protest.



I salute them. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 8, 2020

Motwane takes a dig

Questioning the Congress leader, Motwane wrote, "Where are you, bro?". The film director's reaction could be to pinpoint Gandhi's irrelevance as far as the political scenario is concerned (at the moment). In an anti-CAA rally organized by his party in Guwahati, twelve days ago, the former party President left the crowd disappointed, as he addressed the rally for a brief period of fifteen minutes and further missed the core issue to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Prior to this, National Award-winning filmmaker, Hansal Mehta who is often known to take political stances, urged the Wayanad Member of Parliament to keep silent or rather go to Seoul, Tokyo or Busan, allegedly a reference to the politician’s recent comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Shahid director also advised him to be away from the citizens of the country, stating that they had ‘woken up’ and did not need him anymore.

Rahul Gandhi it is best if you say nothing. Even better go back to Seoul. Or Tokyo. Or Busan. Let me know if you need ideas. But stay away from the people of this country. They have woken up and do not need you. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 22, 2019

