Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Beam With Joy In Latest Pictures From Mehendi Ceremony

Lovebirds Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey recently tied the knot in a dreamy affair in Mumbai, with their close friends and family members in attendance. Social media is buzzing with glimpses from their wedding and Haldi ceremonies, sending netizens gushing over the two. Adding to it, Sheetal recently shared a few pictures from their Mehendi function, where the newlyweds could be seen shedding smiles and lost in each other's eyes.

Sheetal looked gorgeous in rust coloured traditional ensemble, which she accessories with a statement necklace and a huge maang tikka. She can be seen laughing heartily with the wedding guests as she flaunts her henna filled hands. For the uninitiated, Vikrant and Sheetal exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony on Friday, February 18.

Sheetal Thakur & Vikrant Massey's Mehendi ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 21, the Lootera actor shared a trail of pictures from the function, beginning with her clad in a beautiful suit with floral embellishments. The last picture from the post showcased the newlyweds caught in a candid moment as they shed smiles while looking at each other. Vikrant looked dapper in a red high neck sweater layered with a black overcoat. Take a look.

Fans showered love on Sheetal Thakur's post by dropping comments like "adorable", "congratulations, have a blessed life ahead", "gorgeous looking", "spectacular" among others.

Vikrant and Sheetal's wedding pictures

On Saturday, actor Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Sheetal is donned in a red-white striped lehenga along with heavy jewellery, whereas, Vikrant on the other hand opted for a white coloured Sherwani. The first picture showcased the duo holding hands, while the second gave a glimpse into their pheras and the last one was from their varmala ceremony.

In the caption, he mentioned how their beautiful journey of 7 years has culminated into marriage. He also thanked everyone for beign a part of their journey. For the unversed, Sheetal and Vikrant Massey shared screen space in the web series Broken But Beautiful released in 2018, created by Ekta Kapoor.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHEETALTHAKUR)