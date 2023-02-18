Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Complete One Year Of Marital Bliss; Pen Heartfelt Notes

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are celebrating one year of togetherness today (February 18). The couple, who got married last year, took to social media and wished each other in an adorable way. They shared their wedding pictures to mark the special occasion.

The Haseen Dillruba actor shared a series of pictures from his wedding day. While the actor looked handsome in a white sherwani, Sheetal opted for a traditional red lehenga. In one of the photos, the couple could be seen smiling while gazing at each other. In another image, they were grooving to the dhol beats. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Vikrant wrote, "The day my heart skipped a beat. Thank you for holding my hand and showing me the true power of love @sheetalthakur Can’t believe my luck."

He also thanked his friends and fans for pouring their wishes on this special occasion and wrote, "Thank you everyone for all your wishes and blessings. This means the world to us. To have you all by our side. Thank you again."

See the post below:

On the other hand, Sheetal also shared pictures wherein the couple could be seen performing marriage rituals. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Happy Mahashivratari. It’s also our first wedding anniversary #harharmahadev."

Check out the post below:

More about Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur registered their marriage on February 14, 2022. However, they tied the knot in a traditional and intimate wedding ceremony on February 18. The couple took their wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family members. Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in an intimate ceremony in November 2019.