Vikrant Massey Cheers For Team India As They Bag Gold In Table Tennis At CWG 2022

As the Indian Men's Table Tennis team brought home the gold medal by defeating Singapore in the final 3-1 to win their fifth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the entire nation is showering love on them. Among the fans was actor Vikrant Massey, who was seen cheering for the Indian athletes in the stadium.

Vikrant Massey recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of videos in which he was seen cheering for the Indian team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 while sitting in the audience. The videos featured the Indian Table Tennis team competing against Singapore. Moreover, a picture of Vikrant Massey surfaced online in which he was seen holding the Tricolour in his hand with a blissful smile on his face as India bagged gold.

A few days ago, Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him and Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash. In the photo, the duo was seen shaking hands with each other with a smile on their face. In the caption, the actor hoped Prakash would make India proud and wished him all the best for CWG 2022.

The Indian men's TT Team kickstarted the final with the doubles duo of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran registering a glorious 3-0 victory over the Singaporean duo of Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Koen Pang (13-11, 11-7, 11-5) to get a 1-0 lead.

While the entire nation is lauding the Indian team for bagging gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed his delight in the great news. The Prime Minister said that the team has set a high benchmark when it comes to skill and determination.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, “Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours.”

