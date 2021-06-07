Vikrant Massey Drops A Comment Of Appreciation On Kriti Kharbanda's Latest Photo

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda often treats her fans and followers with her gorgeous pictures. Recently, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor took to Instagram to share a photo from one of her photoshoots. Apart from her fans, Kriti Kharbanda’s photo was also appreciated by Vikrant Massey.

Kriti Kharbanda’s recent photo

In the photo, Kriti is wearing a maroon sleeveless top. Her hair is styled in waves. Kriti is striking a pose for the camera by weaving her hands into her hair and looking intently into the camera. A soft smile graces her lips. She captioned the post with a couple of heart emojis.

As soon as her post was shared, Kriti’s fans and followers rushed in to shower a lot of love on the post. One of them said that she looked ‘just wow’ while another wrote ‘fantastic pic’. One of her ardent fans also called her ‘beautiful’. Vikrant Massey also commented on the post by writing ‘Kits. Kammal’. See their reactions below.

A look into Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram

The 30-year-old actor recently shared a photo of her receiving the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the photo, Kriti was wearing a mask and a face shield as well. She donned a light blue floral dress and looked into the camera as the health worker gave her the first vaccine shot. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “A little excited. A little nervous. But all is well :) Vaccination hai zaroori. Abhi bana kar rakho doori. Mask pehno aur virtual hugs se kaam chalaao.. kyunki abhi hai thodi majboori.” This roughly translates to ‘Vaccination is necessary. Maintain social distancing. Waer masks and make do with virtual hugs for now because we are obligated to follow the rules.’

On the work front:

Kriti has been a part of some of the most commercially successful movies like Raaz: Reboot, Guest iin London and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The last movie she was seen was the thriller drama movie Taish which was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Its cast also included Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane essaying prominent characters. She will next be seen in the social comedy movie 14 Phere which also stars Vikrant as the male lead. The movie is slated to receive a theatrical release on July 9, 2021.

Image: @vikrantmassey and @kriti.kharbanda Instagram

