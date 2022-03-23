Vikrant Massey Explains Why He Did 'Love Hostel'; Says 'it Had An Emotional Impact'

Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey starrer Love Hostel premiered on the OTT platform Zee 5 on February 25. The crime thriller chronicles the tale of a young interreligious couple, who has to evade a deadly assassin sent to kill them. Helmed by Shanker Raman, the film also witnesses Bobby Deol in a never-seen-before avatar.

Recently, the thriller film crossed over two million hours of viewing on the streamer with many praising the lead cast of the film for their effortless performance. Elated by the news of the film's success, Vikrant Massey recently revealed what made him do Love Hostel.

Vikrant Massey reveals the reason behind doing Love Hostel

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Vikrant Massey opens up the Shankar Raman directorial and revealed that he had to go through quite a bit of ups and downs while filming Love Hostel. Adding to which the Haseen Dillruba actor said-

"This film had a certain degree of emotional impact on me. Physically, yes, it gets tiring, but emotionally both Sanya and I had to go through therapy during Love Hostel. There were days when I broke down. Besides therapy, I did have my share of sleepless nights as I am not an actor who can switch on and switch off a character. For you to think like someone you are not, it does catch up with you. You start thinking like your character. You start feeling like your character. It is that journey that becomes challenging."

Talking about why Vikrant gave a nod to the film, the actor said that he wanted to be the audience's voice. So the idea was to communicate through the film to a wider audience. The actor added,

“This is not the country I recognise my country as. This is not the society I was raised in. This is not the world that I was made to believe in. When you see things like that happening around you, you really want to go out and be the audience’s voice.”

More about Love Hostel

Love Hostel is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film will shed light on intercaste marriages and honour killing. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back.

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_