Vikrant Massey Gets Gulzar's Juttis As B'day Gift From Meghna Gulzar; Expresses Gratitude

The multitalented actor Vikrant Massey rang in his 35th birthday on April 3, 2022. From starting his career in the Television industry to taking the Bollywood industry by storm, the actor earned critical acclaim for his lead portrayals in A Death in the Gunj (2017) and Chhapaak (2020). Vikrant impressed fans as he appeared in acclaimed film projects such as the romantic comedy Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) and the thriller Haseen Dillruba (2021).

Vikrant Massey receives Gulzar's juttis as birthday present

As the actor is celebrating his 35th birthday today, he took to his respective Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures on his stories. Sharing a special gift he received on his big day, Vikrant expressed gratitude for the same. The Haseen Dillruba actor received a 'legendary' present from his Chhapaak director. Vikrant shared an image of a letter from Meghna Gulzar who gifted the actor a pair of juttis that belonged to the iconic legend, Gulzar Sahab.

Vikrant Massey expresses gratitude

The letter by Meghna read, "Dear Vikrant, This was long overdue... But I'm glad I got it done today! Wishing you a beautiful Birthday and a blessed, year ahead! lone!" The Ginny Weds Sunny actor also expressed gratitude as he wrote in the next story, "Gulzar Sahab ki pehni hui jutti...kya saubhaagya paaya hai." The post is proof that the special gift made Vikrant Massey's day a hundred times more memorable.

From Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan, celebs pour in wishes for the actor

Well, earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma also wished the actor on his birthday as she wrote, "Happy Birthday Vikrant, Love and light always." Vikrant Massey was seemingly delighted to hear from Anushka as he replied, "Thank you for your kind wishes, Didi." Your honesty & simplicity inspire me to be a better person each day!" he added. Sara Ali Khan even shared a post for Vikrant as she wrote, "Happy Birthday @vikrantmassey. Wishing you all the happiness, peace, joy and abundance. May all your dreams come true and may you live each and every day to the fullest. You really deserve it. Jai Bholenath."

Vikrant, who recently tied the knot with his longtime beau Sheetal Thakur. also received a warm wish from her. Sheetal dropped an adorable picture also featuring Massey and simply wrote, "Happy Birthday". Replying to it, Vikrant wrote in the caption, "Thank You Wifey! Thank you for becoming my biggest strength day-in and day-out."

Image: Instagram/@vikrantmassey