Vikrant Massey Opens Up About Being Replaced In Projects Without A Courtesy Call

Vikrant Massey recently opened up about being replaced in films, without prior knowledge. The actor spoke about two such occasions where he reportedly even began prepping for his projects and even did a few workshops. However, the actor mentioned how he was dropped at the last minute and wasn't even given a courtesy call.

According to HindustanTimes, Vikrant Massey in an interview opened up about being expelled from films after being confirmed. While speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor spoke about two occasions where he was replaced after he began prepping for the projects. The actor spoke in Hindi talking about how he was "doing a workshop, readings" and the producer was taking care of him.

He also mentioned how he was supposed to begin shooting in two weeks. However, he went out on a short outdoor shoot to wrap up another project and came back to find out that he had been replaced. However, he did explain "It’s happened a couple of times but I think that’s a part of the job".

However, to add insult to the injury, Massey revealed how he hadn't even been informed about this decision. He mentioned, "Aur aisa bhi nahi hai ki communication hai", which translates to, "It is not like it was communicated to me that I was being replaced".

He also mentioned how he found out through some media reports saying, that he got know about it "via via". He also mentioned, "Suddenly, one day, I picked up the newspaper and I was like, ‘Arre, yeh toh main kar raha tha do din pehle (I thought I was doing this project until two days ago)".

Vikrant Massey on the work front

While Vikrant might have been unceremoniously ousted from a couple of projects, the actor still has quite a few projects lined up. Vikrant Massey will next be seen in the Netflix thriller Haseen Dilruba, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is slated to release on the OTT platform on Friday, July 2.

The actor also has another OTT project coming up. Massey will appear in the upcoming social comedy, 14 Phere co-starring Kriti Kharbanda. The film will also have an OTT release, but on Zee5 sometime next month. Not much else is known.

