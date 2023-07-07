Vikrant Massey, Palak Lalwani Starrer 12th Fail To Release On This Date

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Next, the actor will be part of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. The film’s release date was announced by its makers on Thursday.

3 things you need to know

12th Fail will be the first collaboration between Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

It is based on the best-selling book of the same name.

The film will tell the story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

When will 12th Fail be released?

Zee Studios took to their official Twitter handle to announce the release date of 12th Fail. According to the post, the film will make its theatrical debut on October 27. The tweet described the Vikrant Massey starrer to be "transformative", "hard-hitting" and "deeply moving."

Zee Studios stated, “Inspired by a true story and the real stories of millions of Indians, ‘12th Fail’ is based on the best-selling book of the same name. For the first time, Zee Studios and producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra have come together to present this film worldwide. “Transformative”, “hard-hitting” and “deeply moving” — ‘12th Fail’ is being described as one of the most important films ever made in India. An absolute must watch! ‘12th Fail’ releases in cinemas worldwide on 27th October.”

(Screengrab of Zee Studios' tweet)

12th Fail inspired by IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma

After crafting masterpieces like Parinda, 3 Idiots, and PK Vidhu Vinod Chopra is currently directing and producing 12th Fail. The film is based on the actual account of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a villager from a hardscrabble background who failed his examinations for the 12th grade. He did, however, succeed in becoming an IPS officer because of his enthusiasm and tenacity.

(Vidhu Vinod Chopra announced the wrap of 12th Fail in December, last year | Image: Twitter)

12th Fail has generated a lot of buzz since its announcement as it was the first to be filmed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, the centre of Hindi-medium UPSC preparations, among other things. Talking about the project, Vikrant described it as one of the best experiences of his life to ANI.

The actor said, "My experience on this film was phenomenal... probably the best experience I ever had. It is one of the most special stories that I am a part of... and also one of the most challenging parts that I had to play. I'm really, really excited. Working with VVC was literally coming-of-age for me.”