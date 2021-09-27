Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte's Film 'Forensic' Hires Uttarakhand's Local Artists

As Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer, Forensic, is being filmed in Uttarakhand, the makers of the movie recently revealed that they have hired local artists from the state.

Vishal Furia, the director of the film, recently opened up about the idea behind hiring local artists from Uttarakhand in Forensic and even revealed how welcoming the artists were.

‘Forensic’ movie to feature artists from Uttarakhand

Backed by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. & Mini Films, Forensic will feature Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte in the lead. In a recent interaction, director Furia talked about casting artists from Uttarakhand in his film and stated,

“As a filmmaker, I have always desired to see to it that a movie should be true to the area it is set in.” He further spoke about how it was beneficial for the story of the film in which local characters played a vital part. “Our story emerges from the hills; the locale is a crucial part of our communication and so we were quite sure that we want to highlight the local flavours through its residents there."

He even talked about how welcoming they were and added how he was amazed by their talent. "The people there have been amazing and welcoming and it was great to give something back, to have them be a part of what we're making here. I am amazed at the talent of local artists and they bring to the film the pahadi feel which has only enhanced it,” he concluded.

Vikrant Massey announced the film in July 2021 by sharing the first look of Forensic. He even stated how he was associating with a super talented team and shared a thank you note for the makers for the opportunity. He wrote, “Ab naa bachega koi bhi unsolved case, #Forensic karega reveal har criminal ka face..Thrilled to announce my next project #Forensic with a super talented team. Another association with @furia_vishal and powerhouse performer @radhikaofficial Producers @minifilmsofficial @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @immansibagla @varun.bagla It's amazing how seamlessly @immansibagla you have made this union possible! Thank You for this opportunity. Really looking forward to collaborating with you. Let’s take this to the next level!” (sic)

