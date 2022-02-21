Vikrant Massey Reveals Makers Tried 4 Looks Before Finalizing 'crew Cut' For 'Love Hostel'

From 14 Phere to Haseen Dillruba, Vikrant Massey has successfully established himself as a talented actor in Bollywood as well as the OTT space. Commended for his choices of films and the ability to carry out unconventional roles, he has also proved his versatility over the years. Covering a range of roles in a number of genres, the Chhapaak actor has gone through various physical transformations.

His latest release with Sanya Malhotra titled Love Hostel is no different as the actor will be seen in a serious avatar. In order to match the intensity of the role, the makers wanted to spare no efforts and reportedly tried over four looks before finalizing a crew cut for the actor. Talking about the same, Massey narrated how the director, Shanker Raman, was reminded of his younger days because of his new look.

Vikrant Massey on his 'crew cut' in Love Hostel

In an interview with ANI, the 34-year-old actor got candid about his dark role of Ashu/ Ahmed Shaukeen in the film saying, ''Ashu in Love Hostel is a very different character from what I have ever adopted,'' He further revealed that director Shanker had a perception of his character which led the team to go through, ''certain trials and errors with the looks to achieve that.'' He continued, ''There were about 4 looks that I tried until we found the final one, the crew cut you all saw me carrying in the trailer."

He further weighed in on how the physical appearance of the character can affect its image to the audience by saying, ''A look goes volumes to speak about the character so it’s a very important aspect and we were trying to bring out a rugged and tough look so we did this zero trim,'' Massey shared how his new look was met with silence from director Shanker for almost halfway of the filming. He concluded, ''One day he showed us a photo himself from his younger days in a crew cut and he told me, ‘The day you got this haircut, you reminded me of me.''

Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey starrer Love Hostel release date is set to be on February 25. It will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@vikrantmassey