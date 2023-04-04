Last Updated:

Vikrant Massey Rings In Birthday With Wife Sheetal Thakur And Parents

Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur shared a series of photos from the actor's 36th birthday with the caption, "Happiest day our lives."

Anjali Choudhury
Vikrant Massey
Image: @sheetalthakur/Instagram

Vikrant Massey, who featured in Gaslight, celebrated his 36th birthday on April 3 with his loved ones. His wife Sheetal Thakur shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebrations.

Vikrant Massey
Image: @sheetalthakur/Instagram

The Gaslight actor cut his birthday cake with his wife, mother, and other family members in attendance.

Vikrant Massey
Image: @sheetalthakur/Instagram

The couple posed for the pictures in all smiles. For his birthday, Virant sported a black printed shirt with trousers. Meanwhile, Sheetal Thakur opted for a black body-hugging dress.

Vikrant Massey
Image: @sheetalthakur/Instagram

Vikrant kisse his wife Sheetal in an adorable photo.

Vikrant Massey
Image: @sheetalthakur/Instagram

Vikrant Massey touched his father's feet while his mother gave a hilarious reaction to it. The candid moment between the family members won hearts.

Vikrant Massey
Image: @sheetalthakur/Instagram

Sheetal Thakur later posed with her mother-in-law who looked adorable in her pink printed kurta. Meanwhile, the actress tied her hair in a bun for a comfy look.

