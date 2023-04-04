Vikrant Massey Rings In Birthday With Wife Sheetal Thakur And Parents

Quick links:
Vikrant Massey, who featured in Gaslight, celebrated his 36th birthday on April 3 with his loved ones. His wife Sheetal Thakur shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebrations.
The Gaslight actor cut his birthday cake with his wife, mother, and other family members in attendance.
The couple posed for the pictures in all smiles. For his birthday, Virant sported a black printed shirt with trousers. Meanwhile, Sheetal Thakur opted for a black body-hugging dress.
Vikrant Massey touched his father's feet while his mother gave a hilarious reaction to it. The candid moment between the family members won hearts.