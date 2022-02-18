Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Smear Haldi On Each Other During Their Pre-wedding Function; Watch

Ever since Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s wedding rumours started surfacing on social media, fans have been excitedly waiting for the pictures. After several reports of their registered marriage by media reports, pictures from their Haldi ceremony have started surfacing on social media.

Though the two stars have remained tight-lipped about their wedding festivities, however fans were happy to see the two from their wedding festivities while showering their praise on the two. Clad in a white vest and yellow dhoti, the actor in one of the videos can be seen dancing with Sheetal on Desi Girl.

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's pre-wedding festivities begin

The Mirzapur actor couldn't help but gush over his ladylove's beauty as she danced to the hit song from Dostana. In other videos, the two can be seen sitting as guests arrive and smear Haldi on the face of the couple. One of the pictures shows Vikrant dancing in Dhoti while Sheetal and guests dance on dhol beats. Sheetal, who worked with Vikrant in Broken But Beautiful, looked beautiful in a yellow lehenga at the pre-wedding function.

Vikrant and Sheetal had got engaged in November 2019 in the presence of their family members. According to various media reports, the duo registered their marriage on Valentine's Day (February 14). The two lovebirds played a reel-life couple in Broken But Beautiful 1. Sheetal essayed the role of Alina aka Veer's (Vikrant) dead wife in the romantic drama, which also starred Harleen Kaur.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant recently treated fans with the trailer of his upcoming web show Love Hostel. The film is all about honour killings and Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey's trying to protect their lives and their relationship. The film co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol will premiere on ZEE5 on February 25, 2022. The trailer shows Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey as a couple, who are on the run as Sanya's family does not approve of their relationship. The couple seeks refuge in a hostel, which is meant to be their safe house. However, their lives turn upside down when Bobby Deol, who plays an assassin is hired to bring Sanya back home. He enters the duo's hostel and goes on a murdering spree, after which Sanya and Vikrant run for their lives.

IMAGE: Injstagram/Crickbollybuzz/VikrantMassey