Last Updated:

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy & Others Wish The Couple

Several celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, and others extend their hearty wishes for Vikrant Massey who recently tied the knot with Sheetal Thakur.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Vikrant Massey

Image:Instagram@ vickykaushal09,vikrantmassey,imouniroy


Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are all set to embark on a new chapter of their lives as the couple recently tied the knot on February 18 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The ceremony was held in the presence of their families and close friends.

On Saturday Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared loved up pictures with his wife from their D-day. The pictures left everyone in awe of the duo and a lot of celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur among many others reacted to the post. Fans too began pouring in wishes for the couple and sent their regards to the newlyweds. Recently, actor Vicky Kaushal and Mouni Roy joined the bandwagon and penned a heartwarming note for the duo.

Vicky Kaushal congratulates Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur on their wedding

On Saturday, actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of the couple. Sharing the photo, the Raazi actor wrote "Bohot Bohot mubarakbaad !!! Lots of Love to you both @vikrantmassey @sheetalthakur"

READ | Who is Sheetal Thakur? Here's all you need to know about Vikrant Massey's to-be wife

Here take a look-

Mouni Roy pens a sweet note for the newlyweds

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram stories and shared a beautiful picture of the duo from their wedding rituals. Sharing the picture, the Naagin actor penned a sweet note. Mouni wrote "WISH YOU BOTH THE HAPPIEST MOST BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY AHEAD. HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS @VIKRANTMASSEY @SHEETALTHAKUR"

READ | Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tie the knot; See first pic of couple as husband & wife

Here take a look-

Sumona Chakravarti shared glimpses from the wedding and congratulated the couple

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti who was an eyewitness of the wedding celebrations recently took to her Instagram handle and shared some exclusive glimpses from the wedding. Sharing the post, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain  actor captioned a sweet note.Sumona wrote "Love is Stronger than you imagine. Keep fighting for this magical feeling. Couldn’t be happier for the two of u. Congratulations Mentals. Mr & Mrs, finally! 🧿 I love u @vikrantmassey @sheetalthakur♥️♥️♥️Officially my choti bahu now 🥰"

READ | 'Love Hostel': Sanya Malhotra talks about working with Vikrant Massey & Bobby Deol

Here take a look-

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tie knot

On Saturday, actor Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Sheetal is donned in a red-white striped lehenga along with heavy jewellery, whereas, Vikrant on the other hand opted for a white coloured Sherwani. Sharing the picture, Vikrant captioned it as "त सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। 🙏🏽♥️✨शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022."

READ | Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur get married in intimate ceremony

Here take a look at the post-

Image:Instagram@ vickykaushal09,vikrantmassey,imouniroy

READ | Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur share exclusive pictures from their wedding on Feb 18

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur, Vicky Kaushal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND