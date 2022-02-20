Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy & Others Wish The Couple

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are all set to embark on a new chapter of their lives as the couple recently tied the knot on February 18 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The ceremony was held in the presence of their families and close friends.

On Saturday Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared loved up pictures with his wife from their D-day. The pictures left everyone in awe of the duo and a lot of celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur among many others reacted to the post. Fans too began pouring in wishes for the couple and sent their regards to the newlyweds. Recently, actor Vicky Kaushal and Mouni Roy joined the bandwagon and penned a heartwarming note for the duo.

Vicky Kaushal congratulates Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur on their wedding

On Saturday, actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of the couple. Sharing the photo, the Raazi actor wrote "Bohot Bohot mubarakbaad !!! Lots of Love to you both @vikrantmassey @sheetalthakur"

Mouni Roy pens a sweet note for the newlyweds

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram stories and shared a beautiful picture of the duo from their wedding rituals. Sharing the picture, the Naagin actor penned a sweet note. Mouni wrote "WISH YOU BOTH THE HAPPIEST MOST BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY AHEAD. HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS @VIKRANTMASSEY @SHEETALTHAKUR"

Sumona Chakravarti shared glimpses from the wedding and congratulated the couple

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti who was an eyewitness of the wedding celebrations recently took to her Instagram handle and shared some exclusive glimpses from the wedding. Sharing the post, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor captioned a sweet note.Sumona wrote "Love is Stronger than you imagine. Keep fighting for this magical feeling. Couldn’t be happier for the two of u. Congratulations Mentals. Mr & Mrs, finally! 🧿 I love u @vikrantmassey @sheetalthakur♥️♥️♥️Officially my choti bahu now 🥰"

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tie knot

On Saturday, actor Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Sheetal is donned in a red-white striped lehenga along with heavy jewellery, whereas, Vikrant on the other hand opted for a white coloured Sherwani. Sharing the picture, Vikrant captioned it as "त सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। 🙏🏽♥️✨शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022."

Image:Instagram@ vickykaushal09,vikrantmassey,imouniroy