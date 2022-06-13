Vikrant Massey Teams Up With Deepak Dobriyal For 'Sector 36', Filming Commences Today

After critically acclaimed Badlapur, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films is set to bring another gritty crime thriller to the screens as Sector 36 which features the likes of famed actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal went on floors recently.

When it comes to blending strong content with quality entertainment, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has always been ahead of the curve, and if news of their forthcoming project is anything to go by, the production house has an ace up its sleeve again!

Vikrant Massey & Deepak Dobriyal to collaborate for Sector 36

The makers of Badlapur, Stree and Mimi took to social media to announce their latest project Sector 36 which stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead.

The announcement video builds a sense of curiosity using the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system. As we discover what happens to the roach in the end, one is truly intrigued with the suspense surrounding this film!

Helmed by Talvar writer Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the film is touted as a dark crime thriller. With shooting commencing from today, here’s looking forward to another gem from the house of Maddock!

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

IMAGE: Instagram/VikrantMassey/DeepakDobriyal1