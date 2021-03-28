Vikrant Massey Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Goes Under Self-quarantine

Actor Vikrant Massey on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine. Massey, 33, took to Instagram and asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested for the virus.

The Mirzapur star wrote that he contracted the virus despite following necessary precautions while shooting. While he had begun filming for Red Chillies Entertainment's thriller Love Hostel last month, it's unclear which project the actor was currently working on.

"Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested COVID positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, only if necessary," Massey added. READ | Vikrant Massey commences shoot for Shanker Raman's next, shares picture of script

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 3,91,791. This was the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.

On the work front

Vikrant Massey made his debut in 2004 on television with Kahaan Hoo Main. He has appeared in various television shows before entering Bollywood with Lootera. He also appeared as a supporting cast in Dil Dhadkne Do and Half Girlfriend. He is famously known for his role in Mirzapur where he played the role of Bablu Pandit.

In 2019, he appeared in Criminal Justice and the second season of Broken But Beautiful. His last four movies Chhapaak, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny have been widely loved by his fans and moviegoers. Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny are available for streaming on Netflix. He also won the Best Supporting-Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards.

Vikrant Massey's other films that are widely popular include Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere. The movie will also feature Kriti Kharbanda and will be produced by Zee Studios.

Other than this, Vikrant will also appear in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba. The mystery thriller movie will also feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and it will be directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions. He will also appear in Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar.

(With PTI inputs)

