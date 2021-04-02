Vikrant Massey's Birthday Is The Perfect Occasion To Take THIS Quiz And Learn About Him

Winning an award for his character in the film A Death in the Gunj, Vikrant Massey got his breakthrough with the web series Mirzapur. He has been a part of several Hindi language films like Chhapaak, Cargo and Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Vikrant Massey was born on April 3, in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. If you call yourself a true Vikrant Massey fan, here’s a small Vikrant Massey's quiz to take, on his birthday.

Vikrant Massey's birthday quiz

1. Vikrant Massey is obsessed with keeping things clean.

True

False

2. Before making his way to Bollywood, Vikrant Massey became popular for his role in which of these TV shows?

Balika Vadhu

Dil Dosti Dance

Kundali Bhagya

3. Vikrant Massey won his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Critics, for his film A Death in the Gunj but was not invited to the event.

True

False

4. Vikrant Massey starred in one of these TV shows and also choreographed for the show.

Dil Dosti Dance

Sanjeevani

Dhoom Machaao Dhoom

5. Before pursuing acting, Vikrant Massey trained in which of these dance forms?

Modern Jazz

Classical

Hip-hop

6. Vikrant Massey replaced which of these actors on the show Qubool Hai?

Karanvir Bohra

Rishabh Sinha

Karan Kundra

7. Vikrant made his Bollywood debut as a supporting actor in which of these movies?

Half Girlfriend

Chhapaak

Lootera

8. Vikrant Massey is an alumnus of which of these colleges in Mumbai?

Wilson College, Mumbai

Xavier’s College, Mumbai

R.D National College, Mumbai

9. How many short films has Vikrant Massey been a part of?

8

7

4

10. Vikrant Massey married his co-star Sheetal Thakur of which of these series?

Broken But Beautiful

Criminal Justice

Mirzapur

11. Vikrant won an award at the Indian Telly Awards in 2008 for which of these categories?

GR8! Face of the Year- Male

Actor in Supportive Role

Actor in Negative Role

12. Which romance anthology series did Vikrant Massey host?

Yeh Hai Aashiqui

Ace of Space

Splitsvilla

13. Which religion does Vikrant Massey follow?

Hindu

Christianity

Muslim

14. With which epic historical drama did Vikrant make his debut in the entertainment industry?

Mahabharata

Ramayana

Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan

15. How many Netflix films has Vikrant Massey been a part of?

3

2

1

Answers:

1. True

2. Balika Vadhu

3. True

4. Dhoom Machao Dhoom

5. Modern Jazz

6. Rishabh Sinha

7. Lootera

8. R.D National College

9. 7

10. Broken but Beautiful

11. GR8! Face of the Year-Male

12. Yeh Hai Aashiqui

13.Christianity

14. Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan

15. 3

