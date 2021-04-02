Last Updated:

Vikrant Massey's Birthday Is The Perfect Occasion To Take THIS Quiz And Learn About Him

On the occasion of Vikrant Massey's birthday today, here are some questions related to him, you must answer and know how much you know him. Read for more.

Written By
Vaishnavi Navalka
vikrant massey's birthday

Image Source: Vikrant Massey/Instagram


Winning an award for his character in the film A Death in the Gunj, Vikrant Massey got his breakthrough with the web series Mirzapur. He has been a part of several Hindi language films like Chhapaak, Cargo and Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Vikrant Massey was born on April 3, in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. If you call yourself a true Vikrant Massey fan, here’s a small Vikrant Massey's quiz to take, on his birthday.

READ | 25 years of Kiccha Sudeep: Upendra, Ganesh & others congratulate the Vikrant Rona actor

Vikrant Massey's birthday quiz

1. Vikrant Massey is obsessed with keeping things clean.

READ | Vikrant Massey commences shoot for Shanker Raman's next, shares picture of script
  • True
  • False

2. Before making his way to Bollywood, Vikrant Massey became popular for his role in which of these TV shows?

READ | Gauahar Khan's father passes away: Vikrant, Kriti, Kushal & other celebs offer condolences
  • Balika Vadhu
  • Dil Dosti Dance
  • Kundali Bhagya

3. Vikrant Massey won his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Critics, for his film A Death in the Gunj but was not invited to the event.

READ | Vikrant Massey tests positive for COVID-19, actor goes under self-quarantine
  • True
  • False

4. Vikrant Massey starred in one of these TV  shows and also choreographed for the show.

  • Dil Dosti Dance
  • Sanjeevani
  • Dhoom Machaao Dhoom

5. Before pursuing acting, Vikrant Massey trained in which of these dance forms?

  • Modern Jazz
  • Classical
  • Hip-hop

6. Vikrant Massey replaced which of these actors on the show Qubool Hai?

  • Karanvir Bohra
  • Rishabh Sinha
  • Karan Kundra

7. Vikrant made his Bollywood debut as a supporting actor in which of these movies?

  • Half Girlfriend
  • Chhapaak
  • Lootera

8. Vikrant Massey is an alumnus of which of these colleges in Mumbai?

  • Wilson College, Mumbai
  • Xavier’s College, Mumbai
  • R.D National College, Mumbai

9. How many short films has Vikrant Massey been a part of?

  • 8
  • 7
  • 4

10. Vikrant Massey married his co-star Sheetal Thakur of which of these series?

  • Broken But Beautiful
  • Criminal Justice
  • Mirzapur

11. Vikrant won an award at the Indian Telly Awards in 2008 for which of these categories?

  • GR8! Face of the Year- Male
  • Actor in Supportive Role
  • Actor in Negative Role

12. Which romance anthology series did Vikrant Massey host?

  • Yeh Hai Aashiqui
  • Ace of Space
  • Splitsvilla

13. Which religion does Vikrant Massey follow?

  • Hindu
  • Christianity
  • Muslim

14. With which epic historical drama did Vikrant make his debut in the entertainment industry?

  • Mahabharata
  • Ramayana
  • Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan

15. How many Netflix films has Vikrant Massey been a part of?

  • 3
  • 2
  • 1

Answers:

1.  True

2.  Balika Vadhu

3.  True

4.  Dhoom Machao Dhoom

5.  Modern Jazz

6.  Rishabh Sinha

7.  Lootera

8.  R.D National College

9.  7

10. Broken but Beautiful

11. GR8! Face of the Year-Male

12. Yeh Hai Aashiqui

13.Christianity

14. Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan

15. 3

(Image Source: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT