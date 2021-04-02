Vikrant Massey's Birthday Is The Perfect Occasion To Take THIS Quiz And Learn About Him

Quick links:
Image Source: Vikrant Massey/Instagram
Winning an award for his character in the film A Death in the Gunj, Vikrant Massey got his breakthrough with the web series Mirzapur. He has been a part of several Hindi language films like Chhapaak, Cargo and Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Vikrant Massey was born on April 3, in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. If you call yourself a true Vikrant Massey fan, here’s a small Vikrant Massey's quiz to take, on his birthday.
1. Vikrant Massey is obsessed with keeping things clean.
2. Before making his way to Bollywood, Vikrant Massey became popular for his role in which of these TV shows?
3. Vikrant Massey won his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Critics, for his film A Death in the Gunj but was not invited to the event.
4. Vikrant Massey starred in one of these TV shows and also choreographed for the show.
5. Before pursuing acting, Vikrant Massey trained in which of these dance forms?
6. Vikrant Massey replaced which of these actors on the show Qubool Hai?
7. Vikrant made his Bollywood debut as a supporting actor in which of these movies?
8. Vikrant Massey is an alumnus of which of these colleges in Mumbai?
9. How many short films has Vikrant Massey been a part of?
10. Vikrant Massey married his co-star Sheetal Thakur of which of these series?
11. Vikrant won an award at the Indian Telly Awards in 2008 for which of these categories?
12. Which romance anthology series did Vikrant Massey host?
13. Which religion does Vikrant Massey follow?
14. With which epic historical drama did Vikrant make his debut in the entertainment industry?
15. How many Netflix films has Vikrant Massey been a part of?
1. True
2. Balika Vadhu
3. True
4. Dhoom Machao Dhoom
5. Modern Jazz
6. Rishabh Sinha
7. Lootera
8. R.D National College
9. 7
10. Broken but Beautiful
11. GR8! Face of the Year-Male
12. Yeh Hai Aashiqui
13.Christianity
14. Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan
15. 3
(Image Source: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)
