Vikrant Massey's Hindi Remake Of 'Forensic' To Be Backed By Mansi Bagla

Mini Films revealed the name of the director and writer for the Hindi remake of the 2020 south superhit, Forensic, on Vikrant's birthday, after announcing Vikrant Massey as the lead actor. Vishal Furia will direct and Vishal Kapoor will write the upcoming thriller drama, which will begin filming soon. Vikrant Massey was previously directed by Furia for Hotstar's Criminal Justice.

Mansi Bagla joins the team of Forensic remake in Hindi

Vikrant Massey's new movie will be backed by Mansi Bagla who owns the production house Mini Films. She said, “Can’t wait for this film to begin shooting and release. The Hindi adaption will have a pan India sensibility and catering to a wider audience is always a bigger challenge, especially with remakes. So we are being extremely careful with the script. The team has shaped up really well now. My director, Vishal Furia and Vikrant have worked in the past and have a great working relationship, which matters a lot. The script is also shaping up really well and we are in the middle of casting other characters. From costumes to music and the technical department, Mini Films will work with the best professionals!"

Mansi added, "Both Vishal Furia and Vishal Kapoor not only possess extraordinary talents but are great human beings. I feel blessed to have them and it's a perfect team".

The director of the film Vishal Furia also remarked on the film, “This is a very challenging film, the original is a very gripping watch, we have to up the ante with the Hindi remake. Mansi is a very supportive producer and comes with an inherent understanding of cinema which is very reassuring. Me and Vikrant have had a successful collaboration earlier with Criminal Justice. He is a fabulous artist and we share an excellent chemistry together. Our team together will deliver a top-notch crime thriller which will appeal to both cinema audiences as well as OTT audiences. I’m looking forward to rolling this soon”.

Vishal Kapoor the writer of the film was noted saying, “I am excited to be adapting Forensic in Hindi. I’ve been an avid fan of the crime/mystery/thriller genre and have admired films like Seven, Zodiac, Chinatown, Memories of Murder (Bong Joon-Ho). I’m a huge fan of David Fincher. In India, good crime mystery thrillers are very few and far between. As a writer, I will want to make more edge of the seat thrillers, murder mysteries and crime films. That’s exactly what I want to do with Forensic." While the casting of the film is still underway, Mini Films has said that they will soon reveal the female lead for their film.

