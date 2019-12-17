Vikrant Massey's Roles That Prove His Versatility And Talent

Vikrant Massey has worked in a number of films that were loved by viewers as well as critics. He has been described as one of the most talented emerging actors of the present time. He will be seen next in Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhappak. Here are four works of the actor that prove his talent and versatility.

Best roles played by Vikrant Massey

1. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Dil Dhadakne Do is a drama film released in the year 2015. The film revolves around a family and an anniversary celebration on a cruise ship. The film starred Vikrant Massey as Rana Khanna. The film also stars actors like Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

2. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

Lipstick Under My Burkha was a drama film released in the year 2016. The film spoke about issues that are not openly spoken about in Indian society. The film featured Vikrant Massey as Arhad. The film starred actors like Aahana Kumar, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles. The film left an impact on viewers across the country.

3. A Death in the Gunj (2017)

A Death in the Gunj was a drama thriller film released in the year 2017. The film revolves around a young man and his family road trip. The film has a high rating of 7.5/10. It stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The film also stars actors like Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jim Sarbh. It was directed by Bollywood actor Konkona Sen Sharma.

4. Mirzapur (2019)

Mirzapur was an online series released in the year 2019. The series revolves around the events in a city of Mirzapur. The series has a huge fan following amongst the young crowd. Vikrant Massey plays the role of Bable Pandit here. The series also stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma in important roles. It was jointly produced by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai.

