Actor Vikrant Massey and his lady love Sheetal Thakur tied the knot recently in an intimate ceremony. The newly-wed couple who were dating for seven years made sure that their wedding festivities should just be with just family and close friends in attendance. The wedding pictures shared by the couple have been a treat for fans. Now, post the rituals, Sheetal shared pictures from pre-wedding festivities as a Himachali bride.

The pictures were from her 'chooda ceremony' where her entire family members were seen rejoicing and celebrating the festivity with great pomp and show. In the pictures, Sheetal was dressed in a red-coloured suit with golden embroidery while the women of her family were making her wear the red chooda. She was also seen wearing kaleeras made of cowries along with silver anklets during the ritual.

Sheetal Thakur shares pictures from her Himachali wedding traditions

Towards the end, what caught the attention of the fans was a big gold nose ring which is a part of the Himachali tradition. While captioning the post, the Broken But Beautiful actor wrote, 'Making of a Himachali bride', Yami Gautam, who too hails from Himachal Pradesh, took to the comment section was in awe of her bridal look and wrote, 'Gorgeous'.

For the unversed, Sheetal and Vikrant Massey shared screen space in the web series Broken But Beautiful released in 2018, created by Ekta Kapoor. Keeping up with the tradition of changing the name after the wedding, Sheetal has changed her name in the Instagram bio, which means, Sheetal Thakur is now Sheetal Vikrant Massey.



The Love Hostel actor had shared a post on Instagram while officially announcing the wedding with Sheetal. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Sheetal donned a red-white striped lehenga along with heavy jewellery, whereas, Vikrant on the other hand opted for a white-coloured Sherwani. The first picture showcased the duo holding hands, while the second gave a glimpse into their pheras and the last one was from their varmala ceremony. “ सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022 (sic)” he wrote alongside the pictures.

IMAGE: Instagram/SheetalThakur