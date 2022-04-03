Last Updated:

Vikrant Massey's Wife Sheetal Pens Birthday Wish For Her 'incredibly Talented Husband'

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey's wife, Sheetal Thakur, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband while sharing blissful pictures of them together.

Vikrant Massey

Image: @sheetalthakur/Instagram


On the occasion of Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey's birthday, as numerous celebrity artists and his fans showered tons of heartfelt birthday wishes for him on social media, his wife, Sheetal Thakur, too, wished him a happy birthday with a cute post online. 

Vikrant Massey is among the prolific Bollywood actors who have gained immense love and fame for his stunning performances in movies and web serieses namely Mirzapur, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera, Half Girlfriend, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful 1, Broken But Beautiful 2, Made In Heaven, Criminal Justice and more. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies, Yaar Jigri, Mumbaikar, Forensic and Gaslight

Sheetal Thakur wishes husband Vikrant Massey 

Vikrant Massey's wife, Sheetal Thakur, recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of vibrant pictures of herself with her husband, Vikrant, in which she depicted some moments they cherished together.

The photos also included glimpses of their wedding along with some unseen pictures of them together. In the caption, she penned a sweet birthday note wishing the happiest of birthdays to her "incredibly talented smoke show of a husband." 

The caption read, "Happiest of birthdays to my incredibly talented smoke show of a Husband Today and always I celebrate you. I love you, Xoxo Wifey. (sic)"

Celebs, fans react to Sheetal Thakur's post

Many celebrities and fans took to Sheetal Thakur's latest Instagram post and shared sweet birthday wishes in the comments section. Many fans also dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to extend their love to the actor while many others wished him the best for his future.

Even Vikrant Massey took to the comments section and responded to Sheetal Thakur's birthday wish by thanking her for her wish and for making this world a better place for him to live in. His comment read "Thank you my everything!!! Thank you for making this world a better place to live in. Can’t thank you enough. (sic)"

Take a look at some of the reactions to Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal wishing him on his birthday. 

Vikrant Massey

(Image: @sheetalthakur/Instagram)

