Vikrant Massey's Wife Sheetal Thakur Shares Heart-touching Video Of Her Wedding; Watch

Actor Vikrant Massey and his lady love Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 18, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding festivities was a hush-hush affair attended by close friends and family. Soon after their wedding, pictures from their big day were doing rounds on the internet. Fans have been gushing over the glimpses of the couple's dreamy affair.

The newlyweds have embarked on a new chapter of their lives. Recently, Vikrant's wife Sheetal took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet video that was a sum-up of her fairytale wedding.

Sheetal Thakur shares heartwarming video of her wedding

On Sunday, Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video. The video had all the glimpses from her wedding festivities, from Haldi to the Pheras, it had everything. In the video, we can see Sheetal revealing that she wanted to get married at her grandparents' home in Himachal Pradesh. The video had glimpses of her family members, friends and other guests who were an eyewitness of the big day. But the major highlight of the clip was Sheetal and Vilkrant's adorable moments. The two were seen embracing each other as Sheetal planted a sweet kiss on her husband's cheek. The video is proof that the guests and the couple had a gala time at the wedding. Sharing the video, Sheetal captioned it, "A piece of my heart." Here take a look at the post-

Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur's Wedding

A few days back, actor Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Sheetal is donned in a red-white striped lehenga along with heavy jewellery, whereas, Vikrant on the other hand opted for a white coloured Sherwani. The first picture saw the couple holding hands and looking at each other. The second picture had glimpses of their Pheras, whereas, the third one had the duo making goofy expressions as they posed for the picture.

Sharing the picture, the Ginny Weds Sunny actor captioned the post as "त सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया।

इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। 🙏🏽♥️✨शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022." Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@vikrantmassey