'Vikrant Rona': Jacqueline Fernandez Introduces Her Character Gadang Rakkamma With Poster

Actor Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film Vikrant Rona have been making the headlines in recent days. After much speculation, the makers of the upcoming film unveiled Jacqueline’s first look poster from the movie. The much-awaited multi-lingual action-adventure will see a 3D release in 14 languages and 55 countries, the makers announced recently.

Jacqueline Fernandez' first look from Vikrant Rona out

In the poster, Jacqueline strikes a pose with Sudeep, who wears a mysterious look. She looks sultry in traditional attire. “‘What Rakkamma doesn’t know, doesn’t exist’ Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma,” Jacqueline wrote ;along with the poster. Earlier in July, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter to share photos with Kichcha Sudeep. She shot for a song with the Naan Ee actor. Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari extended a warm welcome to Jacqueline and had great fun at the photoshoot.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Madhusudan Rao, Ravishankar Gowda, Sandesh Jain, Karthik Rao, Siddu Moolimani, Dushyant Rai, Chitkala Biradar, Priya V, Samhitha, and Vasuki Vaibhav. While announcing about being a part of the multi-crore thriller, Jacqueline had said she is excited to be sharing the screen with Sudeep. She wrote, “#BigAnnouncement Yes, I will be playing a special role in @VikrantRona. can’t wait to unveil my look in the film. Thank you @shaliniartss and @jackmanjunath for the amazing hospitality. Working with @KicchaSudeep is an experience I will cherish for a long long time.” The first look of Vikrant Rona was unveiled in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa amid a lot of fanfare on Sudeep’s birthday. It suggested that the film will show Sudeep in Indiana' Jones-esque' character. The film is expected to hit the screens in 3D format on August 19th, 2021.

IMAGE: KICHCHASUDEEP/Instagram

