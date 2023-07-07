Vinay Pathak's latest release is Blind. The mystery thriller, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, is set to stream on OTT from July 7. In the investigative thriller, Vinay's character Prithvi will assist the visually impaired Gia (Sonam Kapoor) as they track down a serial killer. The Bheja Fry actor shared his thoughts on remakes in Bollywood and his experience of working with Sonam in an interview with Republic Digital’s Mugdha Kapoor.



Is Vinay Pathak apprehensive of doing remakes?

Bollywood remakes are being churned out one after another. South remakes have become a norm and in between, some international stories are also adapted, with an Indian spin. Remakes also come with the burden of being compared to the original.

When asked about the concern regarding comparisons with the original Blind, Vinay Pathak emphasised on the importance of simplicity in the creative process. He stated, "The simpler you keep things, the better the process becomes, no matter what you do. Everything has a basic meaning, and if you stick to the basic simplicity, then you know what to do."

He added, "Do I have no apprehensions? No. Whatever apprehension I had was while making the film to ensure what I am doing is right. I am doing how it was supposed to be done, I am doing it so that you know I am improving what I already know. Once it's complete, I can't do anything. It is out of my hand and I do not regret something that is not in my control."

It's natural to review and criticise: Vinay on audience reaction

The actor further shared that since the audience has access to a lot of content, they become "judgmental" easily. Justifying the audience’s perspective, the actor said their time and money matters.

“You know when we are watching something we have our own sense of judgement and everywhere the sense of judgement in their own and its valid because it's their time, their efforts and it's their money and they have decided to take few hours out of their busy schedule and not watching cricket and not going out for a walk or not going for a job and they are investing those two hours in your film. It's natural to review it, criticise it, to like or not like it,” Vinay added.





Vinay Pathak on working with Sonam Kapoor



Vinay Pathak co-stars opposite Sonam Kapoor in the upcoming thriller Blind. He also revealed that the Aisha actress came on set prepared and brought a "lively and lovely energy" with.

“The experience (of working with her) was very pleasant. I think she is a very intelligent girl and she has her own interpretation of the story. But at the same time I have to say that she came with very lively and lovely energy on the set which of course helped everybody. It was infectious in that sense and I am very thankful for that," Vinay concluded.