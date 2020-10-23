Vindu Dara Singh follows father's legacy, plays Lord Hanuman at Ayodhya Ram Leela

One of the highlights of the COVID-19 lockdown had been the return of iconic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat to keep viewers engrossed. Ramayan, in particular, created waves and broke records, while Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, who played Ram, Sita and Lakshman respectively, once again became popular. While Dara Singh, who had played Hanuman, was missed by the fans then, the late wrestler-actor’s son Vindu Dara Singh recently stepped into his massive shoes.

Vindu Dara Singh performs as Lord Hanuman at Ayodhya Ram Leela

On Day 6 of the ongoing Ram Leela programme in Ayodhya, as the nation basked in the fervour of Navratri, Vindu Dara Singh was one of the performers as Hanuman. Before the start of the show, the former Bigg Boss winner sought ‘love and blessings’ from his fans as he turned the ‘Param Bhakt Bajrang Bali’ in service of Lord Ram.

Need all your love and blessings performing in the service of #JaiShreeRam as his param bhakt #Bajrangbali ji at @ARamleela 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 aaj shaam 7pm Se starts with #Hanuman ji on @DDNational . https://t.co/PwhqRAW8mr — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 22, 2020

Later, on the stage, with the mukut, make-up, outfit and gada, fans were convinced that Vindu Dara Singh played the role to the T as they gave him a thumbs up.

One wrote that he got goosebumps on the introductory scene between Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Watch the full day 6 Ram Leela programme here

Ravi Kishan in Ram Leela

Not just Vindu, a few days ago, actor-Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan had also played one of the pivotal characters in the Ram Leela.

The person in the pics below is Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur @ravikishann ji . He is portraying an important character in the Ramlila at Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/hDjSgPyYwa — Shishir (@ShishirGoUP) October 20, 2020

When Ramayan was breaking all records in TRPs at the beginning of the lockdown, Vindu Dara Singh had got emotional over the love being showered on his father. He prayed that there would be a ‘miracle’ as the world seeking a cure for the pandemic.

When times appear to be Hopeless.... then Miracles should still be on your Hope list..

Enjoyed the #Ramayan in the lockdown and awaiting the cure to this pandemic soon ! pic.twitter.com/kfKbVZwAGx — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) April 20, 2020

