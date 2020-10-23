Last Updated:

Vindu Dara Singh Follows Father's Legacy, Plays Lord Hanuman At Ayodhya Ram Leela

Vindu Dara Singh follows his father, late wrestler-actor Dara Singh's legacy as 'Ramayan's Lord Hanuman, as he played the character at the Ram Leela in Ayodhya.

Joel Kurian
Vindu Dara Singh follows father's legacy, plays Lord Hanuman at Ayodhya Ram Leela

One of the highlights of the COVID-19 lockdown had been the return of iconic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat to keep viewers engrossed. Ramayan, in particular, created waves and broke records, while Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, who played Ram, Sita and Lakshman respectively, once again became popular. While Dara Singh, who had played Hanuman, was missed by the fans then, the late wrestler-actor’s son Vindu Dara Singh recently stepped into his massive shoes.

Vindu Dara Singh performs as Lord Hanuman at Ayodhya Ram Leela

On Day 6 of the ongoing Ram Leela programme in Ayodhya, as the nation basked in the fervour of Navratri, Vindu Dara Singh was one of the performers as Hanuman. Before the start of the show, the former Bigg Boss winner sought ‘love and blessings’ from his fans as he turned the ‘Param Bhakt Bajrang Bali’ in service of Lord Ram.

Later, on the stage, with the mukut, make-up, outfit and gada, fans were convinced that Vindu Dara Singh played the role to the T as they gave him a thumbs up.

One wrote that he got goosebumps on the introductory scene between Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Watch the full day 6 Ram Leela programme here

Ravi Kishan in Ram Leela

Not just Vindu, a few days ago, actor-Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan had also played one of the pivotal characters in the Ram Leela.

When Ramayan was breaking all records in TRPs at the beginning of the lockdown, Vindu Dara Singh had got emotional over the love being showered on his father. He prayed that there would be a ‘miracle’ as the world seeking a cure for the pandemic.

