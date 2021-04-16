Vineet Kumar Singh Not Able To Find Medicine In Banaras Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Pens Note

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh took to his Twitter handle on Friday to share that he is not able to find medicine in Banaras. He also further revealed that private labs have been unable to perform the CVODI-19 test since five days.

"I'm in benaras. The drug (FabiFlu) is not available in the market. Private labs have been unable to perform the Kovid test for five days. What should I give to the sick? Videos of your promises or your huge crowd rally, which you guys are constantly posting? Damn. Selfishness blinds you. Wake up, the common man is dying," Vineet wrote.

67 Deaths, 20,512 Fresh Virus Cases In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 67 coronavirus deaths as it witnessed 20,510 fresh cases, its highest single-day numbers that pushed the state’s infection count to 7,44,021, according to a senior official.

So far, 9,376 people have died from the infection in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

"In the past 24 hours, 20,510 fresh cases were reported while 4,517 people were discharged in this period," he said, adding that the state currently has 1,11,835 active cases. As many as 6,22,810 people have recovered from the infection since last year, he added.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 18,021 cases. Over 83 lakh persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. On Tuesday, 2.10 lakh samples were tested, pushing the total number of samples tested so far to over 3.73 crore, he said.

(With PTI inputs)