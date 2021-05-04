Vineet Kumar Singh Says, 'Not The Time To Blame But Help People' As India Battles COVID-19

As India struggles with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, actor Vineet Kumar Singh believes people should come together to help each other rather than indulging in the blame game. The 36-year-old old actor, who is recovering from COVID-19 in his home town Varanasi, said right now the focus should be on making the situation in the country better.

"It is not the time to blame anyone, it is time to help others. People can brainstorm (on what went wrong). I am doing what I can from my end," Singh told PTI.

"Those who have this responsibility on them must think why, how it all happened, and what could have been done (to prevent it). It is time to help others, be empathetic, he added. While the country is seeing a huge crunch in healthcare facilities such as oxygen cylinders, medicines, and ICU beds, Singh said social media is playing an important role in bridging the gap between demand and supply.

"I would often hear and see so much negativity on social media but amidst these trying times, we must look at the positive side of the platform where everyone is helping everyone," he added.

The Mukkabaaz star said through his team of volunteers he is trying to help as many people as possible from the confines of his home as he recovers from the disease. "I am not someone who will turn a blind eye to what is happening after my work is done. I can feel and understand the circumstances of people. I am trying my best to help people in whatever way possible. It started with helping one person and then it led to helping others."

Vineet Kumar Singh in April shared that he is not able to find medicine in Banaras. He also further revealed that private labs have been unable to perform the CVODI-19 test for five days. "I'm in Benaras. The drug (FabiFlu) is not available in the market. Private labs have been unable to perform the Kovid test for five days. What should I give to the sick? Videos of your promises or your huge crowd rally, which you guys are constantly posting? Damn. Selfishness blinds you. Wake up, the common man is dying," Vineet wrote.

On the work front

On the work front, Singh has four films in his kitty -- social drama Aadhaar, producer Manish Mundra's feature directorial debut rSiya, Tryst With Destiny, and an untitled Tamil movie.

(with PTI inputs)