Vineet Kumar Singh To Play Lead In Manish Mundra's Directorial Debut 'Siya'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has been roped in to play the lead role in producer Manish Mundra's directorial debut Siya. The social drama film will mark the third collaboration between Singh and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movies such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Kadvi Hawa, and Newton.

The two have earlier worked together on the upcoming movie "Aadhaar" and International award-winning film "Tryst With Destiny"."Manish has produced such good films before and I am very happy and excited about working in his directorial debut 'Siya'. This is my third movie with him and first as a director-actor, Singh said in a statement.

The 36-year-old actor said that his role is quite "challenging and different" from the character he played in the past. "As an actor, I am always on the lookout for new and challenging roles and 'Siya' is one of them, it is different, he added. The Mukkabaaz actor said that he has begun preparation for the part and will soon leave for Uttar Pradesh to shoot the first schedule of the film.

Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Aadhaar' trailer releases, promises to make you laugh

Vineet's last release 'Aadhaar'

Vineet Kumar Singh is the male lead who plays the character of Pharsua who is the first person from the village to get himself registered for the card. Pharsua also is seen to be beaten and jailed by the police. The trailer of the movie also shows the innocence of the villagers one of whom is heard asking the question even after so many years after independence their village has not been able to enter India.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vineet Kumar Singh has said that he feels the movie has come out to be very good. He also added that he has seen the first edit of Aadhaar. He has also elaborated that the movie is neither in favour of Aadhaar card nor against it. They have tried to maintain neutrality over the same. Aadhaar cast promises to make the audience laugh as it stars Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Shukla, Raghubir Yadav, and Alka Amin among others. The movie is slated to receive a theatrical release on February 5, 2021. Some of the most popular of Vineet Kumar Singh's movies are Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, Jannat, Bombay Talkies, Mukkabaaz, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Aadhaar' to release on Feb 5 in theatres

