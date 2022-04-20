Vipin Kaushik's 'Love In Ukraine' 1st Look Poster Out, Makers Plan Free Release In Country

Kamal Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Neole Films' Love In Ukraine's first poster is finally out. Written and directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta in association with Vishal Sharma, the forthcoming film stars Vipin Kaushik with Lizabeta, N.K.G, Mikhael Striga, Lolita Zhuravlova, Roman Batrin, Ruslan Seferov, Oles Dmitrenco, Irma Balan, Konstantin Shiryaev, Vladimir Didenco and Sergey Pschenichniy.

Love In Ukraine's new poster out

As per the report by the news agency, ANI, this will mark the Bollywood debut of Vipin Kaushik. Love In Ukraine is about an Indian Student who falls in love with a Russian girl who has been promised to be married to a Mafia family. The film will showcase beautiful locations of Ukraine and people and culture, the city and the villages, from immediately ahead of the war. Vipin Kaushik has shared the poster on his IG stories which sees him holding his ladylove in arms as the latter seems to have been attacked. See the poster:

Love In Ukraine makers plan a free release of film in Ukraine

As per the news agency, most of the cast and crew, including lead actress Lizabeta, are still in war zone Ukraine. Lizabeta, who will play the love interest of Vipin Kaushik in the upcoming film, is in Dnipro where Russian bombs had destroyed the airport. The film will hit the theatres on May 27, 2022, by Vivek Films Production house. The makers of the film are planning a free release of the film in Ukraine as a sign of love and solidarity from Indian filmmakers to the Ukrainians.

The paparazzi account, Viral Bhayani took to its official Instagram handle and shared the first poster and look of the film. It wrote in the caption, "Vipin Kaushik with magnanimous 6’3” height and roaring voice, has set his impactful mark with his debut film, LOVE IN UKRAINE. Packed with years of training in Martial Arts, impressive acting, and a wonderful screen presence, he’s set to entertain you in the movie releasing on 27th May. First look poster out; a film shot just before the war. Produced by Kamal Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Directed by Nitin Gupta".

More on the Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia Ukraine war has now entered day 56 with no breakthrough ceasefire agreement in sight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the situation in Mariupol is "as severe as possible" as Russian forces have intensified attacks on the Donbas region. Meanwhile, several countries and organisations across the world have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Since the onset of the war on February 24, both countries also held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield desired results so far.

Image: Instagram/@vipin.kaushik