Vir Das Tests Negative For COVID-19 Ahead Of His Tour In Delhi

In the middle of a global pandemic, comedian-actor Vir Das has taken the gutsy move to do live stand up shows in front of a crowd. While doing the live shows during the coronavirus pandemic is not advised, the comedian is making sure that all the safety norms and parameters are maintained in its utmost capacity. While this means that the audience in his shows is seated under the guidelines of social distancing, the performer, i.e Vir Das himself needs to be healthy and safe. The comedian has been active on social media through the initial lockdown and even now when is all set to tour regions like Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru.

Recently, Vir Das took to Twitter and announced that he tested negative for COVID-19. The actor-comedian also expressed that being tested negative means he can now go ahead perform in his scheduled shows in Delhi and meet his parents after almost eight months today, i.e October 29, 2020. He ended his tweet by writing that it is a good day for him, encompassing all the three positives which came his way with testing negative for COVID-19, being safe to do his Delhi shows, and meet his parents. Check out his tweet below -

Vir Das tests negative for COVID-19

Tested negative. Means it's safe to do my delhi shows and meet my parents after eight months today. It's a good day ðŸ™‚ — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 29, 2020

However, those who are frequent on Vir Das's Twitter may be aware that the actor-comedian often receives some backlash over anything he posts. The posts made by him need to be of the offensive nature but some netizen often takes offence and sends hate towards him. Similarly, one netizen replied to his tweet writing that nobody cares about him getting tested negative for COVID-19 in an expletive manner. To this, Vir Das replied back in an evenly outright tone.

On the other end, Vir Das is currently on his 'See You Outside Tour' which is taking place in open-air auditorium locations around the country. Vir will be performing in the Ommaggio Maya amphitheatre in Goa in early November. After Goa, Vir will be heading to Bengaluru in early December with the tour. The stand-up show tour is taking extra measures to maintain social distancing.

