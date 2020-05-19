Ranika-Deepveer & Aishshek-Abhiwarya- These Bollywood Celebs' Photoshopped Pics Go Viral

While events like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding anniversary and Isha Ambani's wedding have happened ages ago, pictures from these events are going viral again. The reason is that they have been given a twist courtesy photoshop by a fan page. The images of the Bollywood celebs have been swapped making netizens go rolling with laughter. Here's what it is all about.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The photo used by the fan page for this edit of Deepika and Ranveer is from their one year wedding anniversary celebrations. While Deepika was dressed in a red saree, Ranveer donned a cream sherwani. However, due to the hilarious photoshop twist, the actors seem to have exchanged their places.

Image courtesy: msm_edits_ Instagram

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Next on the list of targets is the Bollywood power couple, Aishwarya and Abhishek. The photo used by the fan page is from Isha Ambani's wedding where they were also accompanied by their daughter, Aradhya. However, it seems the toddler's mummy and daddy have exchanged their outfits courtesy of Photoshop.

Image courtesy: msm_edits_ Instagram

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

The fan page on Instagram even managed to find an old picture of Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan together. Using Photoshop, they tweaked even this old photo. Take a look:

Image courtesy: msm_edits_ Instagram

Image courtesy: nepalitiktok Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also one of the victims of this Photoshop attack. The picture seems to be from one of their outings. Take a look:

Image courtesy: msm_edits_ Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Bollywood latest couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also popped up on the list of targets. The photo seems to have been taken outside a gym where the two walked out together. However, in the edited photo, the two seems to have switched places and it is hilarious how Malaika seems to pull of Arjun's look.

Image courtesy: msm_edits_ Instagram

Image courtesy: Yogen Shah Instagram

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

The next Bollywood couple on the list is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They are also accompanied by their toddler, Taimur. But while Aradhya Bachchan managed to escape the Photoshop attack, Taimur seems to be not so lucky.

Image courtesy: msm_edits_ Instagram

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor

Last but not the least, it was Kabir Singh co-stars, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani who made it to the list. The picture used in the edit is from a song in the movie. Take a look:

Image courtesy: msm_edits_ Instagram

Image courtesy: Kabir Singh Instagram

Image credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Instagram, msm_edits_ Instagram

