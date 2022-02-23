Last Updated:

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Pose For The Paps After Shooting For An Ad Together

On Wednesday afternoon, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Check out the couple's photos here.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
1/6
Image: Varindar Chawla

On Wednesday, actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli caught the attention of paparazzi outside Mehboob studio, in the upscale locality of Bandra, Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
2/6
Image: Varindar Chawla

Reportedly, the powercouple reached the location for filiming an ad shoot together. Detailed information about the same is yet to be revealed.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
3/6
Image: Varindar Chawla

The Indian cricket squad captain opted for plain pastel t-shirt which was matched with spotless white shorts. He completed his look with an unsual combination of white socks with black comfy slippers.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
4/6
Image: Varindar Chawla

Speaking of Anushka Sharma, the Chakda Xpress actor complemented her husband's sport look in a Fila crop-top which was paired with black yoga pants. She rounded off her look with white sneakers.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
5/6
Image: Varindar Chawla

Although the couple might be in haste, but they took a brief moment to happily pose for the paps.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
6/6
Image: Varindar Chawla

Standing side-to-side, Virat kept her wifey close as they shared an infectious smile while strike several poses for the cameras.

Tags: virat kohli, Anushka Sharma, bandra
