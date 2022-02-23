Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Pose For The Paps After Shooting For An Ad Together

Last Updated: 23rd February, 2022 18:36 IST

Standing side-to-side, Virat kept her wifey close as they shared an infectious smile while strike several poses for the cameras.

Although the couple might be in haste, but they took a brief moment to happily pose for the paps.

Speaking of Anushka Sharma, the Chakda Xpress actor complemented her husband's sport look in a Fila crop-top which was paired with black yoga pants. She rounded off her look with white sneakers.

The Indian cricket squad captain opted for plain pastel t-shirt which was matched with spotless white shorts. He completed his look with an unsual combination of white socks with black comfy slippers.

Reportedly, the powercouple reached the location for filiming an ad shoot together. Detailed information about the same is yet to be revealed.

On Wednesday, actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli caught the attention of paparazzi outside Mehboob studio, in the upscale locality of Bandra, Mumbai.

