Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Ultra-luxurious Airport Looks. Yay Or Nay?

Fashion is considered as one of the most important parts of a celebrity's life. While the airport looks have been getting a lot of attention these days, celebrities are always seen giving their best shot whenever they are spotted.

Right from stylish to luxurious outfits these celebrities are always seen showing off their stunning wardrobe. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, popularly known as the power couple are no less. Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leave no stones unturned in giving their fans major fashion goals.

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple returned to the city from their Swiss holiday. Anushka and Virat made sure that all eyes were on them. The couple was spotted as they showed-off their luxurious winter outfits at the airport.

Anushka was sporting a stylish oversized bomber jacket and under it was simple black tee. She styled it with a pair of black leggings and thigh-high leather boots. Anushka's look stole everyone's attention and fans loved her cross-body sling bag by Balenciaga which reportedly costs around ₹45,000.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, on the other hand, opted to go for a basic white tee by Givenchy and layered it up with a beige coat. The tee that Virat Kohli was wearing reportedly costs around $517 which is approximately ₹36,899. In addition to the expensive tee, he also carried a Louis Vuitton travel bag which costs a whopping $2,197 which is equal to ₹1,57,143.

Here is a look at their pictures

