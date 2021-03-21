Last Updated:

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted With Daughter At Pune Airport Ahead Of ODIs Vs England

Indian captain Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika were spotted at the Pune airport on Sunday ahead of the three-match ODI series

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika were spotted at the Pune airport on Sunday ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, beginning on Tuesday. Fans at the airport clicked the couple and the pictures immediately surfaced on the Internet.

Fans were in awe of the couple and many observed how Kohli was carrying the luggage and daughter's pram while Anushka held baby Vamika in her arms. 'Family man Kohli', many called him. See some adorable reactions below —

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child on January 11.

The couple had then issued an official statement, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives."

They shared the first glimpse of the baby on February 1, revealing her name and that she had taken their family on a 'different level.'

The couple had celebrated Vamika's two-month birthday a week ago, by sharing a picture of the cake that they enjoyed. 

Meanwhile, the three-match series will be a part of the ODI Super League and Virat Kohli's side would be on a high after winning the five-match T20I series on Saturday. The ODI series will begin on March 23, with all the matches to be played in Pune. The second and third ODI will be played on March 26 and 28. All the matches will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the rising coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, blistering half-centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and spirited bowling performance by Indian bowlers helped the hosts to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With this win, India clinched the five-match series 3-2.

(With ANI inputs)

 

 

