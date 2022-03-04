Virat Kohli has often opened up on the impact that wife, actor Anushka Sharma has on his personal and professional life, calling her a 'pillar of strength.' The Team India star once again used the same term for the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star as he marked his milestone 100th Test on Friday.

The comments came before Anushka accompanied the cricketer during the felicitation ceremony ahead of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Mohali.

Virat Kohli praises Anushka Sharma's contribution to his career

Virat Kohli spoke to BCCI.TV in a special interview ahead of his milestone 100th Test. The former Indian cricket captain said Anushka was a 'huge influence' in his life and added that such an influence eventually filtered down to his game as well.

He shared that he was a 'completely changed man for the right reasons' and that he had 'evolved in the right way.'

Virat said he was 'thankful to God' for being blessed with a life partner like Anushka, and called her an 'absolute pillar of strength.' He stated that the term was commonly used, but he understood its meaning only when he started 'evolving' after Anushka came into his life.

The 32-year-old said that if not for Anushka in his life, he would not have been able to progress with 'so much composure and zeal.'

Watch the full interview here:

🚨 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨



We get up, close and personal with @imVkohli as he is all set to play his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test tomorrow at Mohali. 👏 👏 #TeamIndia | #VK100 | #INDvSL | @Paytm



Watch the full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/IwTW6nZ1ds pic.twitter.com/p6F7ltviCW — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

Anushka Sharma accompanies Virat Kohli during his felicitation ceremony for 100th Test

On Friday, Anushka stood beside Virat when Rahul Dravid gave a speech hailing his player's 'great journey' before presenting him in the form of a memento his 100th Baggy Blue cap with his name written on it. The former mentioned that the latter's family also would be proud of his feat and the cricketer also said, "My wife is with me" before adding that his brother, family members and childhood coach were present with him for the momentous occasion. He kissed Anushka and the star couple then shared an embrace.

What a moment to commemorate his 100th Test appearance in whites 🙌🏻



Words of appreciation from the Head Coach Rahul Dravid and words of gratitude from @imVkohli👏🏻#VK100 | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/zfX0ZIirdz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

There were expectations from Virat Kohli for making his much-awaited 71st century across formats. However, he got dismissed for a score of 45 on Day 1 of the Test match.