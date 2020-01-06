Virat Kohli Is The ‘Tanhaji’ Of Team India, According To Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Bollywood period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film traces the story of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader of King Shivaji. The film also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan along with Ajay Devgn.

Who according to Ajay Devgn is the Tanhaji of Team India?

During the recent promotions of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol appeared on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live. The two spoke about the game of cricket. On being asked as to who in his opinion is the ‘Tanhaji’ of the Indian Cricket team, Ajay Devgn was quick to take Virat Kohli’s name. He also added that Virat’s confidence, aggressiveness and wanting to win at any cost attitude is what earns him the title.

Ajay Devgn also shared his fond memories from his childhood related to cricket. He said that he was more of a batsman than a bowler. He also said that there are way too many memories to start talking about. Ajay Devgn also recalled a hilarious instance where he hurt his finger while trying to catch a ball. He also added that his finger is still twisted because of the same.

In a previous interview, Ajay Devgn said while talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, that with the movie he hopes to makes the audiences aware of the unnamed heroes of Indian history. He also said that people should realise that freedom was achieved with much difficulty and sacrifices. Ajay Devgn also said it was the director who came up with the idea of making a film on the Maratha warrior and felt it was important to tell the story.

However, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be seeing a clash with the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. Both the films will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. People are eagerly waiting to see which film will rock the box-office.

