Virat Kohli Paints Peaceful Future With Anushka Sharma, Vamika: 'Our House In Hills...'

Cricket powerhouse Virat Kohli painted a happy family future with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, during a chat with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mr Nags aka Danish Sait. The Indian batter was given a blank paper and a sketch pen to draw his idea of freedom.

Using his imagination, Virat Kohli, ended up painting a beautiful house in the hills with its background accentuated by a perennial river. With blooming flowers covering the landscape, the cricketer drew himself, Anushka Sharma and little Vamika living a peaceful life amidst the scenic view.

Virat Kohli paints a beautiful family picture

While explaining his expression of freedom, Virat Kohli said, “That’s us...three of us. That’s a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing, yeah.” The interview was posted online on the official Instagram page of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, May 12.

The video of Virat Kohli's interaction was captioned, “Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr Nags (a character created by RCB to interview their players) tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years".

Take a look at it below:

This comes just days after Anushka Sharma took to social media to honour her mom and baby daughter Vamika on the special occasion of Mother's Day 2022. In one photo of the post, Anushka Sharma and her mom can be seen playing with Vamika, another sees her mother spending quality time with their pet dog.

While paying the special tribute, Anushka Sharma expressed, "Happy Mother’s Day Maa. Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all".

Virat Kohli is currently busy with the ongoing cricket tournament, IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is gearing up to make her return to the big screens with the sports biography of Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Express. Sharma often takes to social media platforms to share a sneak peek of her preparations to fall in the footsteps of Goswami.

(Image: @virat.kohli/Instagram)