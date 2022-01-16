Virat Kohli Quits Test Captaincy: Ranveer Singh Calls Him 'king', Other B-Town Stars React

Months after quitting the T20 captaincy and being replaced as the ODI skipper, Virat Kohli shocked his fans and the cricket community by announcing his resignation as the captain of the Test side on Saturday. The star player highlighted that he was someone who liked to give '120 per cent' to his work, and did not want to continue at a time he felt he could not give his best. The cricketer ended his reign at the top as India's most successful Test Captain and the fourth-highest of all time in the number of victories in the long format.

While personalities of the cricket fraternity, be it Sachin Tendulkar or Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly, reacted to the news, celebrities of the film industry too expressed their opinions. There were praises from many of them, including Ranveer Singh, while several stars lend their support to him.

Bollywood stars react to Virat Kohli's resignation as Test Captain

Ranveer Singh, who himself played a former Indian Captain Kapil Dev in his recent film 83, addressed Virat Kohli as a 'king', as his fans do, in reaction to the latter's post. The actor stated that the 'king will always be a king.'

Among the others to react to the post was TV star Nakuul Mehta. The actor conveyed his gratitude to the skipper for his service to the nation and added that he made the team the 'best touring team' the unit had become. Comedian Tanmay Bhat called Virat the 'Absolute GOAT', the greatest of all time.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonam K Ahuja, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor were some of the other stars who backed the batsman by liking his post. Many of them are friends with or have worked with actor Anushka Sharma, who is Virat Kolhi's wife.

Virat Kohli as Test skipper

Virat Kohli announced his resignation as the Test skipper a day after India lost the series against South Africa 1-2. Though the former captain won Tests in South Africa, he could not win a series in the country. He, however, was the captain of the Indian side that won a Test series in Australia for the first time, and also notched Test wins in England, apart from series wins in Sri Lanka and West Indies. Under his captaincy, India was the No 1 side for a long time, though were defeated by New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.