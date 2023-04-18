Virat Kohli Says He Would Have Been An 'egoistic Maniac' Without Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli leaves no chance to shower praises on Anushka Sharma. Recently, the cricketer recalled his bad form phase and shared how the actress helped him in getting over it. He further shared that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has always been there for him.

In an interview with Jio Cinema, Virat said that he takes Anushka's name first every time as she has seen the challenges of being in this position. He further shared that despite being there for him all these years, she still understands what it takes to handle the pressure of being a public figure. Calling his conversations with Anushka "priceless," Virat said that there is no "mollycoddling" between them as the actress always tells him the truth and expects the same from him.

'I would have become an egoistic manic without Anushka'

In the same interview, Virat Kohli spoke about the time when he was undergoing a bad phase. Recalling the time he shared that Anushka Sharma helped him come down to a point where they can grow together in life. "How Anushka spoke to me during that whole (bad form) phase was something that kept me in check. If I was left by myself to figure it out, I would have become an egoistic maniac. I would have become more snappier and even cranky, but for her to keep bringing me down to the base level to where two people should be in a relationship, to be absolutely normal and to grow together in life," he said.

Talking about their personal lives, Virat and Anushka met each other at an ad commercial shoot in 2013. In 2014, they began dating. The couple tied the knot in a lavish yet intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. They then welcomed Vamika in 2021.