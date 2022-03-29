Virat Kohli Shares Cute Selfie With Wife Anushka Sharma, Latter's Reply Steals The Show

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen in an advertisement, where the former played the role of a Sikh man, and the latter played the character of a woman expressing irritation for using her clips to keep electric wires together. The ad was a different light in which the star couple was seen as fans were more used to seeing their endearing moments on social media. The duo has not posted any pictures with each other since the former resigned as the captain of the Indian cricket team.

The couple made it for the break of close to three months by dropping a loved-up selfie together on Tuesday. It seems the actor was heeding fan pleas regarding a post together, as she also wrote that she would do anything for her fans.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma delight fans with selfie after months

Virat clicked a selfie with wife Anushka and the duo was all smiles, with the star cricketer flashing his teeth to express his delight. One could also see children's play objects in the background, but their daughter Vamika was missing in action.

The 33-year-old dropped only a heart emoji, and let the picture do the talking. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi artist, however, had a message for fans, sharing with them that she was happy to make her fans happy.

Their fans and netizens went gaga over their lovely moment. They showered love on the power couple with words like 'King Queen', 'Cuties' and more.

Some had reactions related to Vamika, one noticing that they were posing at Vamika's playground. One expressed a wish to see an official picture of the little one, who had turned one on January 11 earlier this year.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the professional front

Meanwhile, Virat is currently representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. This was the first time he was playing after quitting the captaincy of the side. He made a good start to the season, scoring an unbeaten 41 off just 29 balls in the first match, though the team ended up on the losing side.

Anushka is all set to return to acting after a span of over three years. That will also have a cricket connection as she was starring as women's team veteran Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress.