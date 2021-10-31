Virat Kohli Supports Mohammed Shami: Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor & Other Celebs Hail Him

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli came out in support of team player Mohammed Shami, who was subjected to trolling over his performance in the World T20 match against Pakistan last Sunday. As the skipper hit out at the trolls, even the celebrities of the film industry supported the leader.

Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, Nakuul Mehta, Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza, Anand Ahuja, Harrsh Vardhan Kapoor were among those who praised Virat Kohli for his stand on his team's star bowler. Right from calling it 'word', and 'best knock yet', there were strong reactions from the stars.

Bollywood stars praise Virat Kohli's stand on Mohammed Shami's trolling controversy

The top names in the cricketing world, like legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, former Team India great-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag had previously come out in Mohammed Shami's support following the intense trolling he was subjected to.

In a press conference on Sunday, Virat Kohli said that attacking someone over their religion is the ''most pathetic thing a human being can do." The 32-year-old said that everyone had the right to voice their opinion, but he was not one to discriminate against anyone because of their religion.

Kohli added that people took out their frustrations because they have 'no understanding' of Mohamed Shami winning 'n number of matches' for India. He said that if people can overlook that and Mohammed Shami's passion for the country, he would not want to 'waste even one minute' of his life on them. The star player also said that he stood by his speedster '200 %' and added that their brotherhood 'cannot be shaken.'

Sonam K Ahuja posted the statement on her Instagram stories. Ishaan Khatter called it 'word' and Huma Qureshi also posted fireworks emoji along with the word.

Anand Ahuja and Swara Bhasker posted clapping emojis, while Harrsh Vardhan Kapoor wrote, 'VK baby, let's go.'

TV star Nakuul Mehta called Virat Kohli's statement his 'best knock yet.' Dia Mirza hailed the 'Captain.'

Meanwhile, India will be playing their second match of the tournament on Sunday against New Zealand. The Men in Blue will have to win this match to boost their chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.