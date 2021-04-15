Virat Kohli Talks About His Parenting Experience, Says 'it's Been Life Changing'

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child together earlier this year on January 11, 2021. The couple has been on cloud nine ever since and has been sharing her pictures on Instagram, without revealing her face. Recently, King Kohli was asked about his parenting experience, and here is what the ace cricketer had to say about it.

Virat Kolhi opens up about his parenting experience

Virat and Anushka's baby girl Vamika stole the limelight the day she was born and made headlines in the month of January. The power couple made the decision of keeping their little one away from the media frenzy and haven't revealed her face yet but recently, Virat opened up about his experience of becoming a parent for the first time. In an interview with TV host Danish Sait as part of the Bold Diaries series, VK was asked about how his life changed after becoming a father for the first time.

The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore stated that "Things change quite drastically. Everything that you have been used to, routine, and everything else changes. You have to totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also on the father."

He added that both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and it is something that he and his partner have enjoyed thoroughly. Virat further said that "It's been life-changing and a connect which has been different from anything else we both have experienced before. Just to see your child smile at you is something that you cannot put in words. I cannot express how that feels from within. But, it’s been such a blessed and amazing time.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in August last year and their announcement post became one of the most liked tweets of 2020. Virat Kohli shared a picture of his wife Anushka holding their baby on the occasion of Women's day and wrote, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine-chilling, unbelievable, and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother â¤ï¸."

Image Credits: Anushka Sharma Official Instagram Account