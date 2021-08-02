Virat Kohli Tries To Take Credit For Anushka Sharma's Pic, See The Latter's Funny Response

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to bless fans with their adorable photos from the UK trip ahead of Team India's upcoming tournament this month. The duo's affection for each other on social media was seen recently as Anushka treated her Instagram fans with a gorgeous snap of herself. However, the actor forgot to credit the photographer who captured it. Her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took note of the situation and demanded that Anushka tells 'who' was behind the lens in a cheeky comment.

Virat demands credits, Anushka reveals a 'big fan'

The duo, whose small mushy gestures make it to the headlines, have established major relationship goals for all couples out there. From cheesy captions to heartwarming comments and light trolling, the couple continues to engage its fans constantly. The recent photo of Anushka is no exception. After the cricketer questioned the actor about the credits, Anushka, being her fun self, had an interesting reply. Virat wrote,"Who took these pictures?" to which the Pari actor had a cute response as she responded, "@virat.kohli a really good fan." This adorably cheeky reply made fans go in awe of the couple.

Anushka prances in Joy, spots a 'fan'

This although isn't the first time that Anushka coyly mentioned her husband as a 'fan'. A few days back, Anushka had shared stunning photos while enjoying her UK trip in which Virat too was seen goofing around in the background. Sharing the photos, Anushka had written, "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans!" To their fan's surprise, the fan was none other than Indian skipper Virat.

The couple has been spending time in the UK since June with their daughter. Virat had gone with Team India for the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand. The team is still in the UK as their next tournament is also scheduled to start on August 4. Meanwhile, Anushka also uploaded a group photo featuring Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Athiya Shetty, Tanya Wadhwa, Pratima along with her and Virat as the players relax with their loved ones before the tournament begins.

On the work front, Anushka turned producer as she produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing another movie Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut along with actor Tripti Dimri in lead roles. The actor was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

