Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted outside the Mumbai airport while the fans and paparazzi greeted them with love. As Virat stepped outside the airport, the cricketer turned into a protective father. He urged the paps to not click Vamika's photographs and assured them he and Anushka will pose for pictures. Watch the full video ahead and see how Virat Kohli managed to convince the paps not to take Vamika’s pictures.

Virat Kohli urges paparazzi not to take Vamika’s pictures

Hashtag Magazine recently took to its Twitter handle and shared a video clip of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stepping out of the airport. The video depicted how Virat first came out of the airport and convinced the paps not to take Vamika’s pictures as she comes out. He later assured them of posing for the camera with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli was seen sporting a grey tee with shorts, a cap, and a jacket while Anushka Sharma donned a classy t-shirt with a snazzy black hat. The duo looked adorable as they posed for the camera with smiles on their faces. Watch the video ahead.

Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Prosit Roy's upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which follows the journey of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The 34-year-old recently completed the first schedule of the biopic, which will be premiering on the OTT platform Netflix. The actor was also producing the project along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma via their banner Clean Slate Filmz, before quitting production responsibilities. Recently, the Sultan actor's brother Karnesh Ssharma opened up about the actor's role in the biopic of veteran cricketer and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Stating that Sharma was an 'obvious choice', he told PTI, "Anushka is the obvious choice purely because the story spans across 12 years, so it needs somebody (bigger)." He further added that it is a big-budget film and one needs a bigger actor to mount it and put it out there to justify the budget. Karnesh continued, "From acting to star value, (to) reach, there is no doubt about Anushka".

Image: Varinder Chawla